PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and Tripura on 4th January

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Manipur and Tripura on 4th January, 2022. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 Developmental Projects worth over Rs. 4800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives.

In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs. 1850 crores and lay the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around Rs 2950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology, Skill Development, Art and Culture, among others.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometres, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region. Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Programme.

Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores. This will be a major step in further boosting the mobile connectivity of the state.

Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide clean drinking water to every household will get a boost with the inauguration of the drinking water supply projects in the state. The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the ₹280 crore worth ‘Water Transmission system of Thoubal Multi-purpose project’, which will provide drinking water supply to the Imphal city; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation, for Tamenglong Headquarters built at the cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide safe drinking water to residents of ten habitations of Tamenglong district; and the ‘Augmentation of Senapati District Headquarter Water Supply Scheme’ built at a cost of Rs. 51 crore to provide regular water supply to the residents of the area.

In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of ‘State of the Art Cancer Hospital’ in Imphal worth around Rs. 160 crore on PPP basis. This cancer hospital will greatly benefit the people of state in reducing the out of the pocket expenditure, who otherwise have to go outside the state for availing cancer related diagnostic and treatment services. Further, to boost the Covid related infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘200 Bedded Covid Hospital at Kiyamgei’ which has been set up at a cost of about Rs. 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO.

A step towards realization of the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts for the rejuvenation and transformation of Indian cities, will be the completion of multiple projects under the ‘Imphal Smart City Mission’. Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects of the mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)’, ‘Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)’ and ‘Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)’. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will provide a variety of technology based services in the city, including traffic management, solid waste management and city surveillance. Other development projects under the mission will boost tourism & local economy and provide employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of ‘Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)’ to be built in the state at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. This project is the biggest PPP initiative in the State and will provide a boost to the Information Technology sector, besides creating employment opportunities in the state.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana. The idea of such a cultural institute of Manipur in Haryana was first mooted in 1990 but it could not materialize for the last many years. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore and will promote the rich art and culture of the state. Further strengthening the rich cultural heritage of the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the refurbished and renovated Govindajee Temple at Imphal. He will also inaugurate the INA complex at Moirang that will showcase the significant role played by Indian National Army (INA) in India’s Independence Movement.

In line with the mantra of ‘SabkaSaath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas’, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 72 Projects worth more than Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. These projects will provide the infrastructural support in health and education sectors for holistic development of the minority communities.

To strengthen the handloom industry in the State, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs. 36 crore namely, ‘Mega Handloom Cluster’ at NongpokKakching in Imphal East District, which will benefit about 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and ‘Craft and Handloom village’ in Moirang which will help the weaving households, harness the tourism potential of the Moirang and adjoining Loktak Lake and generate employment for the local people.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Government Residential Quarters at New Checkon to be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore. This will be an integrated housing colony with modern amenities. He will also lay the foundation stone of a ropeway project at IbudhouMarjing, Imphal East.

Other projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the new Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kangpokpi under Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure (ESDI) and a new office building of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

During his visit to the state, Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 Lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in next three years.

Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this Yojana are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunization for every child, participation of women in Self Help Groups etc. The scheme will incentivise the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at grassroot level.