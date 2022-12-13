PM Narendra Modi to participate in inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on 14th December

New Delhi : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav on 14th December, 2022 at 5:30 PM in Ahmedabad.

His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a guide and guru who touched countless lives across India and the world. He was widely respected and admired as a great spiritual leader. His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions.

In the birth centenary year of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj, people from across the world are celebrating his life and work. The year long worldwide celebrations will culminate in the ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav’ that will be hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the worldwide headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. It will be a month-long celebration which will take place from 15th December 2022 to 15th January 2023 in Ahmedabad, featuring daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought provoking pavilions.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj. Based on the teachings of the Vedas and founded on pillars of practical spirituality, BAPS reaches out far and wide to address the spiritual, moral and social challenges of today. BAPS aims to preserve values of faith, unity, and selfless service, and provides for the spiritual, cultural, physical, and emotional needs of people from all walks of life. It performs humanitarian activities through global outreach efforts.