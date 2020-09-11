PM Narendra Modi to participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ and inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh on 12th September

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ and inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in the state of Madhya Pradesh, on 12th September, via video conferencing. All of these houses have been built/completed during the current challenging COVID-19 pandemic period.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh will also be present on the occasion. The program will be telecast Live on DD News.

Background

Prime Minister had given a clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on 20th November, 2016. So far 1.14 crore houses have already been built across the country under the programme. In the state of Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have also benefited from this scheme till now. These are all households of poor people who either had no house or lived in dilapidated makeshift homes.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of Rs. 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between Centre and State. Funds for all these houses constructed under PMAY-G are given by way of 4 instalments directly into the bank account of the beneficiary after verification of various stages of construction through Geotagged photographs. The scheme envisages to construct 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.

In addition to the unit assistance, the beneficiaries are provided support of unskilled labour wages for 90/95 person days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin, MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding. The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Government of India and State/UTs for providing LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, electricity connection, access to safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, etc. Madhya Pradesh Government, through its “Samridh Paryavas Abhiyaan”, has dovetailed 17 other schemes like social security, pension scheme, ration card, Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, etc to provide additional benefits.

