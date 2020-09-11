Regional Meteorological Centre forecast Rains in Odisha in next 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday predicted rainfall in many areas of the State in the next five days by the influence of a low pressure area likely to be formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around September 13.

The weather office issued yellow warnings for various districts for five different days.It predicted thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar on Friday. It said heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kalahandi on Sunday.

