PM Narendra Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 on 1st October

New Delhi : In a landmark initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 at 11 AM on 1st October 2021, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realize the aspiration to make all our cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Secure’. These flagship Missions signify a step forward in our march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanizing India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Union Minister and MoS for Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministers of Urban Development of States & UTs will also be present on the occasion.

About Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies as ODF+ and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The Mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilizing the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management. The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around ₹1.41 lakh crore.