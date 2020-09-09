PM Narendra Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana on 10th September

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on 10th September. Prime Minister will also launch e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. Several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar will also be launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Union Minister and MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, will also be present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores for its implementation during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25 in all States/Union Territories, as a part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package. The investment of Rs. 20,050 crores under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector. Out of this, an investment of about Rs 12340 crores is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture and about Rs 7710 crores investment for Fisheries Infrastructure.

PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25% to about 10% and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in fisheries sector and allied activities.

PMMSY is designed to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare. While aiming to consolidate the achievements of Blue Revolution Scheme, PMMSY envisages many new interventions such as fishing vessel insurance, support for new/up-gradation of fishing vessels/boats, Bio-toilets, Aquaculture in saline/alkaline areas, Sagar Mitras, FFPOs/Cs, Nucleus Breeding Centres, Fisheries and Aquaculture start-ups, Incubators, Integrated Aqua parks, Integrated coastal fishing villages development, Aquatic Laboratories Network and Extension Services, Traceability, Certification and Accreditation, RAS, Biofloc & Cage Culture, E-Trading/Marketing, Fisheries Management Plans, etc.

PMMSY scheme primarily focuses on adopting ‘Cluster or Area based approaches’ and creation of Fisheries clusters through backward and forward linkages. Special focus will be given for employment generation activities such as seaweed and ornamental fish cultivation. It emphasizes on interventions for quality brood, seed and feed, special focus on species diversification, critical infrastructure, marketing networks etc.

As of now, under PMMSY the Department of Fisheries has approved Rs 1723 crores worth of proposals for 21 States/UTs in phase-I. Priority has been accorded for income generating activities under PMMSY.

PMMSY in Bihar envisages an investment of Rs.1390 crore with Central Share of Rs. 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at 3 lakh tons. During the current financial year (2020-21), Government of India has sanctioned the proposal of Government of Bihar at a total project cost of Rs.107.00 crore for major components like establishment of Re-circulatory Aquaculture System (RAS), construction of Biofloc ponds for aquaculture, finfish hatcheries, construction of new ponds for aquaculture, Ornamental fish culture units, installation of Cages in reservoirs/wetlands, Ice plants, refrigerated vehicles, motor cycle with ice box, three wheeler with ice box, cycle with ice box, fish feed plants, extension and support services (Matsya Seva Kendra), establishment of a Brood Bank, etc.

Other inaugurations related to Fisheries sector

Prime Minister will announce the establishment of Fish Brood Bank at Sitamarhi, and of Aquatic Disease Referral Laboratory at Kishanganj, for which assistance has been provided under PMMSY. These facilities will help in enhancing production and productivity of fish by ensuring timely availability of quality and affordable fish seed for the fish farmers and address the need for disease diagnosis as well as water and soil testing facilities.

He will inaugurate one-unit fish feed mill at Madhepura and two units of ‘Fish on Wheels’ assisted at Patna under Blue Revolution. He will also interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Comprehensive Fish Production Technology Centre at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Bihar. The Center, with facilities for Seed production technology and demonstration unit technology for fish, referral laboratory and diagnostic testing, will facilitate in boosting fish production and assist in capacity building of fish farmers.

e-Gopala App

e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); availability of quality breeding services (Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc) and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine/ethno veterinary medicine. There is no mechanism to send alerts (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area. The e-Gopala App will provide solutions to farmers on all these aspects.

Other inaugurations related to Animal Husbandry sector

Prime Minister will inaugurate Semen Station with state of the art facilities, which has been established under Rashtriya Gokul Mission in Purnea, Bihar with an investment of Rs 84.27 crores on 75 acres of land made available by the State Government of Bihar. This is one of the largest semen stations in the government sector with production capacity of 50 lakh semen doses per annum. This Semen Station will also give new dimension to development and conservation of indigenous breeds of Bihar and meet demand of semen doses of eastern and north eastern States.

Prime Minister will inaugurate IVF lab established at Animal Sciences University, Patna under Rashtriya Gokul Mission. A total of 30 ETT and IVF laboratories are being set up across the country through 100% grant in aid. These labs are crucial for propagating elite animals of indigenous breeds and thereby enhancing milk production and productivity manifold.

Prime Minister will also launch use of sex sorted semen in artificial insemination under Rashtriya Gokul Mission by Baroni Milk Union in Begusarai district of Bihar. Through use of sex sorted semen in AI, only female calves can be produced (with more than 90% accuracy). This will help double the growth rate of milk production in the country. Prime Minister will also launch a demonstration of IVF technology at farmer’s doorstep. This will propagate the technology for multiplication of high yielding animals at a faster rate as through use of technology they can give birth to 20 calves in a year.

