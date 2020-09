Bhawanipatna: Four Maoists gunned down in an encounter with police at Bhandarangi Sirki forest on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border, informs Kalahandi SP . 4 maoists dead in an exchange of fire that took place between SOG and CPI (Maoist) near Sikri village under Belghar police limits of Kandhamal district today.

