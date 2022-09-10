PM Narendra Modi to launch Cheetah re-introduction project on Sep 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Cheetah re-introduction project on the 17th of this month. Disclosing this at the inaugural meeting of the national conference for the Zoo Directors being held in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar today, the Union Minister for the environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav said that for the purpose, Cheetah will be brought from Namibia.

AIR Correspondent reports that this is for the first time that the Cheetah is being re-introduced after its disappearance from India in the 1950s, the minister emphasized on the need to connect the younger generation with the world of the wild animals.

Calling upon the zoo authorities to make the zoos a place of educating people about the wild animals, the minister said that the zoos serve in adding to the enjoyment of the people- particularly of the low and middle-income strata of our society. He added that the zoos are also a kind of stress buster as a side product and this needs to recognised.