Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit expresses hope, large number of ladies to adorn posts very soon at every level in judiciary

Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit expressed hope that a large number of ladies will adorn the posts very soon at every level in judiciary. Addressing the valedictory function of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry today, Chief Justice Lalit said it is the revolution.

He also said that Law Colleges should teach adjudicatory function to their students as it will train them and nurture them to enter into Judiciary at the earliest. He also recalled that Shetty Commission has suggested to do away with the minimum years of practice for lawyers as a barrier to entry into the judicial system.

Earlier Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice of Madras High Court said that seven Puducherry Law College alumni are presently working in Madras High Court as Judges.

Lauding the Law College as one of the best institutions in the country, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the College has produced 12 High Court Judges. He also said that converting the college as a Law University is underway. He also requested a branch of Madras Highcourt in Puducherry.

Supreme Court judges V. Ramasubramanian, M . M. Sundaresh, Madras High court judges, and judges from various Courts, Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and his ministers were present at the function.