PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the year long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on 12th February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi on 12th February, 2023 at 11 AM. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on 12th February, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj has played a key role in cultural and social awakening of the country by its emphasis on social reforms and education.

The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale. From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front.