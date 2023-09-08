PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA. On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy and on 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.