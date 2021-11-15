PM Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on 17 November

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on 17 November, 2021 at 10 AM via video conferencing.

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its hundred years in 2021. To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference will be held in Shimla on 17-18 November 2021. The first Conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Speaker Lok Sabha, Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh and Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha will be present on the occasion.