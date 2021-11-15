“Government is working towards political, social and economic welfare of Tribal communities in a holistic manner”: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER participated in the grand celebrations of birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed BhagwanBirsa Munda which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Ranchi today.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has inaugurated BhagwanBirsa Munda Memorial Garden cum Freedom Fighter Museum via video conferencing.Sh . G. Kishan was present at the function in Ranchi along with Governor and Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda.

Later, the Minister had a walk through the exhibition showcasing the culture and heritage of the tribal communities. He visited Old Central Jail where BhagwanBirsa Munda had sacrificed his life. The Union Minister said, “It will serve as a tribute to his sacrifice for the nation and tribal communities. The museum will play an important role in preserving and promoting tribal culture and history. It will also demonstrate the way the tribals struggled for protecting their forests, land rights, their culture and would show their valour and sacrifices, vital for nation building”.

The Union Minister visited Ulihatu, Khunti District, Jharkhand, the birthplace of BhagwanBirsa Munda and paid floral tributes to his statue. He was accorded a traditional welcome on arriving there.

The Minister honoured the Bhagwan clan by washing their feet after interacting with them.

While interacting with various stakeholders, G Kishan Reddy talked about the measures taken by the Government of India for the socio-economic development of tribal communities. He said, “Prime Minister has addressed the imbalances in budget provision and allocated Rs.7524.87 crores for the year which is double the allocation made in the budget of 2013 -2014. As many as 8 members from the Tribal Communities are a part of the Union Council of Ministers which is the highest ever representation”.

Mr. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand, Mr. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr. Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Jharkhand. Former Chief Minister BabulalMarandi G, Annapurna Devi , Raghubar Das , other ministers of Jharkhand government, MPs, MLAs and other officials also attended the programme.