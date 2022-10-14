PM Narendra Modi to address inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on 15 October

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on 15th October at around 10:30 AM via video message.

The two day Conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law & Justice at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The objective of the Conference is to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian Legal and Judicial system. The States and UTs will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this Conference.

The Conference will witness discussions revolving around topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws; improving access to justice; reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal; bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination; strengthening of State Legal Systems, among others.