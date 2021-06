New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address Doctors on National Doctors Day tomorrow, 1st July, 2021 at 3 PM.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg.”