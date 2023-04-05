PM Narendra Modi to address BJP party workers on its 43rd foundation day tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) will celebrate its 43rd foundation day tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers at 9.45 AM tomorrow. Briefing media in New Delhi, Party’s national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, the foundation day will be celebrated at more than 10 lakh places across the country. He said, BJP has decided to celebrate a special week from its foundation day till the 14th of April which is the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Mr Chugh said, the 11th of April is the birth centenary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and on this occasion, various programmes will be organised by the Party at different places.