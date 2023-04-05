SAIL Units Set to be Modernized in the Next Phase of Vison 2030

In accordance with the target of 300 MTPA steel production capacity as per National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017, in the first phase of expansion tentative plan has been formulated for enhancement of crude steel capacity production of SAIL Plants namely Durgapur Steel Plant, Rourkela Steel Plant, Bokaro Steel Plant and IISCO Steel Plant. However, the expansion is subject to following: –
(i) Demand Growth for finished steel to absorb the enhanced level of steel production in the sector.
(ii) Resource availability to finance CAPEX with sustainable Debt: Equity ratio.
(iii) Captive iron ore sources for supporting the enhanced capacity.
The current production capacity of Plants of SAIL with reference to hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel and the extent of production capacity, in terms of percentage, achieved during the current nine months period are as under: –
Unit: ‘000T
|Plants
|Hot Metal
|Crude Steel
|Saleable Steel
|Annual Operating Capacity
|% Capacity utilization for Apr-Dec’22
(pro-rata basis)
|Annual Operating Capacity
|% Capacity utilization for Apr-Dec’22
(pro-rata basis)
|Annual Operating Capacity
|% Capacity utilization for Apr-Dec’22 (pro-rata basis)
|Bhilai Steel Plant
|6450
|80%
|6000
|82%
|5400
|84%
|Durgapur Steel Plant
|2450
|103%
|2200
|102%
|2120
|101%
|Rourkela Steel Plant
|4000
|107%
|3800
|106%
|3520
|106%
|Bokaro Steel Plant
|4700
|93%
|4600
|86%
|4180
|89%
|IISCO Steel Plant
|2700
|93%
|2500
|94%
|2390
|94%
|Special Steel Plants
|0
|–
|410
|56%
|520
|51%
|SAIL
|20300
|93%
|19510
|91%
|18130
|92%
By 2030-31, it is envisaged to enhance the operational capacity of crude steel production of SAIL from existing 19.51 MTPA to around 35.65 MTPA tentatively. The envisaged Plant-wise Crude Steel Capacity of SAIL by 2030-31 is as under: –
|Steel Plants
|Operating Crude Steel Capacity (MTPA)
|Envisaged Crude Steel Capacity (MTPA)
|Bhilai Steel Plant
|6.00
|6.80
|Durgapur Steel Plant
|2.20
|4.73
|Rourkela Steel Plant
|3.80
|9.70
|Bokaro Steel Plant
|4.60
|7.03
|IISCO Steel Plant
|2.50
|6.98
|Alloy Steels Plant
|0.23
|0.23
|Salem Steel Plant
|0.18
|0.18
|SAIL
|19.51
|35.65
Envisaged Crude Steel capacity is subject to finalization of DPRs and further, execution of the expansion plan as above is subject to the conditions mentioned above in para I.
The Modernisation and Expansion (MEP) undertaken by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at its five integrated steel plants at Bhilai (Chhatisgarh), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Rourkela (Odisha), Durgapur (West Bengal) & Burnpur (West Bengal) and at one Special Steel Plant at Salem (Tamil Nadu) has been completed progressively by Jun’2018. The details of unit-wise actual completion vis-à-vis schedule completion is given below: –
|Plant/Unit
|Schedule
completion
|Actual
Completion
|Original
Cost
(Net of Cenvat)
(Rs. Cr.)
|Revised
Cost
(Net of Cenvat)
(Rs. Cr.)
|Bhilai Steel Plant
|Mar.’2013
|Jun.’2018
|17,266
|22,566
|Rourkela Steel Plant
|Mar.’2013
|Dec.’2014
|11,812
|13,307
|Durgapur Steel Plant
|Dec.’2012
|Jun.’2015
|2,875
|3,169
|Bokaro Steel Plant
|Dec.’2011
|Sep.’2015
|6,325
|7,179
|IISCO Steel Plant
|Dec.’2010
|Dec.’2014
|16,408
|19,235
|Salem Steel Plant
|Mar.’2010
|Sept.’2010
|1,902
|2,371
This was mainly due to the nature of work, which entailed engagement of multiple agencies; challenge of retrofitting of new technology in the existing plants, resource constraints etc.
