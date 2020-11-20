PM Narendra Modi Thanks Security Forces for Thwarting Terrorism Plot in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the security forces for defeating terrorist plot of Jaish-e-Mohammad, targeted at grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister tweeted that “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

“Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.”

