Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented Supplemenatry Budget of Rs 11,200 crore

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presents Supplementary Budget of Rs 11,200 crore for the financial year 2020-21 in the State Assembly. House proceedings of the winter session adjourned till tomorrow Supplementary Budget’s size is 7.5% of 2020-21 budgetary estimate, which sticks to the good financial practice of keeping its below 10% of the Annual Budget . Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Dept share in programme expenditure 27.4 % followed by 21.8 % by Health and Family Welfare.

