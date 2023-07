PM Narendra Modi spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna River.

HM Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the LG Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF teams have being deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need: HMO India