PM Narendra Modi spends two days with state Chief Secretaries

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi attended two day conference of the State Chief Secretaries in Delhi which ended today.

In a tweet thread, the Prime Minister elaborated on the wide range of subject that he emphasized during is interaction with the Chief Secretaries.

He tweeted:

“Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the Chief Secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India’s development trajectory.

With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the 4 pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors.

It is my firm belief that we have to continue strengthening our MSME sector. This is important in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth. Equally important is to popularise local products. Also highlighted why quality is essential in every sphere of the economy.

Called upon the Chief Secretaries to focus on ending mindless compliances and those laws as well as rules which are outdated. In a time when India is initiating unparalleled reforms, there is no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions.

Some of the other issues I talked about include PM Gati Shakti and how to build synergy in realising this vision. Urged the Chief Secretaries to add vigour to Mission LiFE and mark the International Year of Millets with wide-scale mass participation.”