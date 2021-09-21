PM Narendra Modi speaks on telephone with President of France Emmanuel Macron

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France.

The two leaders discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan. In this context, they shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities.

They reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

The leaders agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply.