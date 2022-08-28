PM Narendra Modi shares a video of rise of Kutch post earthquake

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a video based on rise of Kutch, Gujarat after earthquake to become a flourishing hub of industries, agriculture, tourism etc. The video is tweeted by Modi Story twitter handle wherein people have talked about the remarkable work of then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Narendra Modi. People have praised the leadership of then Gujarat CM for revamping of Kutch after earthquake.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“After the 2001 Earthquake, some people had written off Kutch. They said Kutch could never rise but these sceptics underestimated the spirit of Kutch.

In no time, Kutch rose and it became one of the fastest growing districts.”