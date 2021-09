New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“आजादी के महान सेनानी शहीद भगत सिंह को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।

The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals.”