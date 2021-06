New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.

Sharing what I had spoken about him during #MannKiBaat in June last year.”