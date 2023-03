The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today paid to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on his birth anniversary. He devoted himself to serving others and nurturing a society that is inclusive and just. He undertook numerous efforts to empower the downtrodden as well. His thoughts keep inspiring people across generations.”