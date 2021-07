New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes and expressed grief over the demise of respected Bhageerathi Amma.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I pay my tributes to respected Bhageerathi Amma. There is much to learn from her life journey, particularly her everlasting passion towards learning new things. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”