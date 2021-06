New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Sant Kabir Das ji on his Jayanti.

The Prime Minister said that Sant Kabir Das ji not only fought against social evils but also taught the lesson of humanity and love to the world. The path that he showed will continue to inspire generations to move forward on the path of brotherhood and goodwill.

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of his visit to Maghar, nirvana sthali of Sant Kabir Das a few years ago.