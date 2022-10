New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid his tributes to Ex-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister recalled the contributions of Dr Kalam as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society.”