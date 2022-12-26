PM Narendra Modi participates in historic programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi participated in a historic programme organised by Ministry of Culture marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi today. During the programme, the Prime Minister attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis. The Prime Minister also flagged off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi on this momentous occasion. The march-past was taken out from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium to India Gate (Kartavya Path).

On 9th January 2022, the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Prime Minister had announced that 26th December would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh – Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that India is celebrating the first Veer Bal Diwas, today. It is a day of a new beginning for the nation when we all come together to bow our heads for the sacrifices laid down in the past. “Shaheedi Saptah and Veer Bal Diwas is not just a cauldron of emotions but a source of infinite inspiration”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that Veer Bal Diwas will remind us Age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice. Veer Bal Diwas will remind us of the immense contribution of ten Sikh gurus and the sacrifice of the Sikh tradition for protecting the honour of the nation. “Veer Bal Diwas will tell us what is India and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognize our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation”, the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister paid grateful tributes to the Veer Sahibzades, Gurus and Mata Gurjari. “I consider it to be the good fortune of our government that we got the opportunity to declare 26th December as Veer Bal Diwas”, he said.

Click here for complete text of Prime Minister’s Speech

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=1886675

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Puri; Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann; Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi also graced the event.

On the occasion Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde said that our country is the land of heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect their country, religion and self-respect, and it is our duty to remember the deeds of such heroes and be grateful to them. Giving the example of freedom fighter Rajguru, Shri Shinde said that the state of Maharashtra has also produced many heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their motherland. And it is only now that their sacrifices are being recognized and brought before the world.

On the occasion Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Bhagwant Mann said that Prime Minister has brought the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji to the world today. He also thanked the Prime Minister for giving an opportunity to host two conferences of G20 in Punjab in the holy city of Amritsar. He added “People will come from all over the world, and we will show them Darbar Saheb, Jallianwala Bagh and parade of Wagha border.”

Background

The Government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades. In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.