PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condole demise of Gandhian, Padma Shri awardee Prof Radha Mohan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles the demise of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radha Mohan. “An economist turned environmentalist had distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over the death of noted social worker, economist turned environmentalist Prof Radhamohan. “He was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. Saddened by his demise,” tweets PM Modi.

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Padma Shri Prof Radhamohan. “His distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming and ecology will always be remembered,” tweets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.