New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met with Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation and said that India’s strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

‘’Glad to have met you @satyanadella. India’s strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Our youth is filled with ideas which have the potential to transform the planet.”