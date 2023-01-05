Cabinet approves continuation of Schemes of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, with an outlay of Rs.12882.2 crore, for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission (2022-23 to 2025-26)

New Delhi : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved continuation of Schemes of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region , with an outlay of ₹12882.2 crore, for the balance period of the 15th Finance Commission (2022-23 to 2025-26).

Based on the Expendidture Filnance Committee (EFC) recommendations, the outlay for the North East Special Infrastructure Scheme (NESIDS) will be Rs.8139.5 crore including committed liabilities of ongoing projects. The outlay for ‘Schemes of NEC’ will be Rs.3202.7 crore including committed liabilities of ongoing projects. The outlay for Special Packages for BTC, DHATC and KAATC in Assam is Rs.1540 (BTC- Rs 500 crore, KAATC – Rs 750 crore and old packages of BTC, DHATC & KAATC – Rs 290 crore). The NESIDS, a Central Sector Scheme with 100% Central funding, has been restructured having two components – NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (Other than Road Infrastructure).

The Ministry’s new scheme “Prime Minister’s Development initiative for the north eastern region – PM-Devine” (with an outlay of Rs.6, 600 crore), has been approved earlier in october-2022 separately, under which larger and high impact proposals under infrastructure, social development and livelihood sectors are taken.

The objectives of the schemes of the MDoNER is to supplement the efforts of the different Central Ministries & Departments on one hand and the felt needs of the NE Region States on the other, for uncovered development/welfare activities. The MDoNER Schemes help provide gap-filling support to the eight North Eastern States as per their felt needs, by taking up projects – e.g., for developing infrastructure to mitigate connectivity and social sector deficits and enhancing livelihood and employment opportunities in the region.

Extension of the approved schemes for the balance of the 15th finance commission period, i.e. upto fy 2025-26, would

Enable better planning for implementation of the schemes in terms of project selection,

Front loading of sanction of the projects, and

Project implementation during the scheme period

Efforts will be made to complete maximum number of the projects by 2025-26 so that there are minimum committed liabilities beyond this year. Therefore, schemes would have new sanctions in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily; while expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26. focused attention will be given to complete the ongoing sanctioned projects.

The Five pillars of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for self-reliant India, namely, Economy, Infrastructutre, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand will get a push through the scheme.

The government has made development of North East a major priority. The Prime Minister has visited north east region more than 50 times in the last 8 years, while 74 ministers have also visited the north-east more than 400 times.

North-East was previously known for unrest, bombings, bandhs etc but in the last eight years, peace has been established under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 60% reduction in incidents of attacks on security forces and 89% reduction in civilian deaths. about 8,000 youth have surrendered and have joined the mainstream, welcoming at a better future for themselves and their families.

Further, agreement with the national liberation front of Tripura in 2019, the BRU and bodo agreement in 2020, and karbi agreement in 2021 were agreed upon. the Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Arunachal border disputes have also almost ended, and with the restoration of peace, the north-east region has moved on the path of development.

Since 2014, we have witnessed massive increase in the budgetary allocations to the region. since 2014, more than 4 lakh crores have been allocated for the region.

The actual expenditure in last 04 years under MDONER schemes was Rs 7534.46 cr. whereas, the fund available for expenditure in next four years till 2025-26 is Rs 19482.20 cr (2.60 times approx)

Massive efforts have been undertaken for infrastructure development in the region. improving connectivity has been the prime focus.

For improving railway connectivity, Rs. 51,019 crores have been spent since 2014. 19 new projects worth Rs. 77,930 crores have been sanctioned.

In comparison to average annual budget allocation of Rs. 2,122 crores during 2009-14, in the past 8 years, there has been a 370% increase in average annual budget allocation totalling Rs. 9,970 crores.

For improving road connectivity, 375 projects worth Rs. 1.05 lakh crores are under way. In the next three years, the government 9,476 km roads will be laid under 209 projects. for this the central government is spending Rs. 1,06,004 crores.

Air connectivity has also improved massively. In 68 years north east had only 9 airports, it jumped to 17 in a short span of eight years.

Today, air traffic movement in North East has increased 113% since 2014 (year on year). to further give a boost to air connectivity, Rs. 2,000 crores will be invested in civil aviation in north east region.

For improving telecom connectivity, from 2014, Rs.3466 crores have been spent under 10% GBS. Cabinet has also approved 4g connectivity in 4,525 villages in NER. central government has set a target of 500 days to provide complete telecom connectivity in the region by end of 2023.

Waterways are integral to life and culture of North East. The government under pm Modiji is undertaking all efforts to develop this important sector in the ne region. Before 2014 there was only 1 national waterway in NER. Now there are 18 national waterways in NER. Recently Rs. 6000 crores have been sanctioned for the development of national waterway 2 and national waterway 16.

Approximately Rs. 190 crores have been spent towards enhancing skill development infrastructure in NER and upgradation of existing government itis into model itis between 2014 and 2021. 193 new skill development institutes have been set up. Rs. 81.83 crores have been spent as expenditure towards skilling. A total of 16,05,801 people have been skilled under various schemes.

MSMEs have been promoted under various schemes to boost entrepreneurship development. Rs. 645.07 crores have been spent to support / setup 978 units. according to DPIIT, 3,865 startups were registered from north east.

Improving health infrastructure has remained a key focus over the last eigth years. government has spent Rs. 31,793.86 crores since 2014-15 in the health sector.

19 state cancer institutes and 20 tertiary care cancer centres have been approved under the strengthening of tertiary care of cancer scheme.

Over the last eigth years, efforts have been carried out for improving education infrastructure in the region.

From 2014 till now, the government has spent Rs 14,009 crores to promote higher education in the north east. 191 new institutes of higher education have been set up. There has been a 39% increase in number of universiites set up since 2014. 40% increase in central institutions of higher education set up since 2014-15.

As a result, there has been a 29% increase in total student enrolement in higher education.

Power infratructure has been strenthened to fuel development in the region. Since 2014-15, government has sanctioned Rs 37,092 crores out of which Rs. 10,003 crores have been spent so far.

North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project of Rs. 9,265 crores is underway and will improve economy in NER.

The Prime Minister has announced a package of Rs. 550 crores to illuminate border villages of Arunachal Pradesh.

For the first time district level SDG Index has been set up. The second version of the SDG index is ready and about to be released soon.