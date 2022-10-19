PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to the nation projects worth around Rs. 5860 crores in Rajkot, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated projects worth around Rs. 5860 crores in Rajkot, Gujarat today. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022. The Prime Minister dedicated over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. Other projects being dedicated by the Prime Minister include a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station, a regional Science Centre, flyover bridges and other projects related to road connectivity.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He also laid the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch. Other projects whose foundation stones are being laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects in the roads and railways sector.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that this is the time of the year when new resolutions are taken and new beginnings are made. At a time, some projects related to the development of Kathiawar including Rajkot have been completed today and some new projects have started. These projects related to connectivity, industry, water, and public facilities are going to make life easier here.

He said that out of 6 places in the country, Rajkot is one of the places for the Light House project and 1144 houses constructed with the latest technology were dedicated today. The joy of handing over hundreds of poor families of Rajkot to the best houses made with modern technology before Diwali is something else. “I would especially congratulate the sisters who became the owners of these houses and wish that this Diwali, Lakshmi resides in this new house of yours,” he wished

In the last 21 years, the Prime Minister reminisced, together that we have dreamt, taken many steps, and also achieved many successes. “Rajkot kept on teaching me and I kept on learning. Rajkot was my first school”, he said. He recalled that Rajkot was also a place where Mahatma Gandhi also came for learning. I can never repay your debt, the Prime Minister said. The biggest proof of our success as a student is the peers who are studying in today’s school-college, or who are in the early stages of their careers.

The Prime Minister talked about the improved law and order situation in Rajkot and in the entire state. “When I see young friends roaming outside without fear till late at night, doing the important work of their life, it gives me immense satisfaction. Satisfaction comes from the fact that we spent the day and night getting rid of criminals, mafia, rioters, terrorists, and occupation gangs and our efforts did not go in vain. It is a pleasure to see the peace and harmony with which every parent is working hard for the better future of their children here”, he said.

The Prime Minister continued, “In the last decades, it has been our constant endeavour that every Gujarati should be able and capable as much as possible. Whatever environment is needed for this, wherever it is to be encouraged, that government is doing it. We have been moving ahead with the mantra of ‘Developed Gujarat for a developed India’. The Prime Minister informed that while, on one hand, we gave thrust to industries, and investments through the Vibrant Gujarat campaign, on the other hand, we took the initiative to empower the village and the poor through Krishi Mahotsav and Garib Kalyan Melas. And we have seen, when the poor are empowered, they start making fast ways out of poverty.”

The Prime Minister explained that without a life of basic facilities and dignity it is impossible to come out of poverty. He said a house equipped with toilets, electricity, piped water, cooking gas and internet connectivity is something that is being ensured for the poor. Similarly, one bout of disease is sufficient to push families into penury. That is why schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY-MA were brought to ensure free quality treatment for poor families. “The earlier governments”, the Prime Minister said, “did not understand this condition of the poor, the feelings of the poor. This is the reason why the slogan of Gareebi hatao, Roti-Kapda-Makaan, which was given decades ago, remained just a slogan. Slogans were shouted and votes were gained and selfish interests were served”, he said.

In the last 8 years, the Prime Minister informed, more than 3 crore pucca houses have been given to the poor in villages and cities of the country. During this, 10 lakh pucca houses have been approved for the poor in the cities of Gujarat and 7 lakh have been already completed. “Bhupendra Bhai and his team are doing a commendable job in building homes for the poor. Not only the poor but we also took the first steps to fulfil the dream of our own house of the middle class”, he said. The central government has given about 11 thousand crore rupees to lakhs of middle-class families in Gujarat for their own homes. Not only this, workers who come for work in fellow cities should also get better houses with less rent. Work is going on at a rapid pace on this scheme”, he informed.

“The previous governments constructed houses for the poor not as a responsibility but as a favour. We changed the ways”, Shri Modi remarked. The Prime Minister informed that the occupants of the houses were given complete control and freedom over building their own house and decorating it the way they wanted to. “It is our constant effort to make the house of the poor better”, Shri Modi added. He highlighted that the Light House project of Rajkot is one such effort. Remarking on its success, the Prime Minister pointed out that a lot of people from different parts of the country have come to see this model in Rajkot. “Today, Gujarat has not only got more than 11 hundred houses made with modern technology, but it is also great news for lakhs of poor families who are going to get pucca houses in future”, the Prime Minister said. Highlighting the benefits, the Prime Minister said that these modern homes in Rajkot are a huge step in the direction of making affordable homes at a rapid pace in the country. “This is going to bring a revolutionary change in the housing sector”, he added. The Prime Minister further added that the Government has also taken the initiative to prepare our own youth for self-reliance in this type of technology by training thousands of youth and encouraging new start-ups in the country.

The Prime Minister pointed out that beyond roads, bazaars, malls, and plazas, urban life also has another responsibility. “For the first time, our government has understood the responsibility of the street vendors. For the first time, we have connected them to the bank. Today these colleagues are also getting easy loans through Svanidhi scheme and they can think of expanding their business. Today you see, these vendors are giving strength to Digital India through digital transactions.

Noting the number of MSMEs in Rajkot, the Prime Minister said the city has a great reputation as an industrial city and as a hotbed of MSMEs. He further added that there is hardly any part of the country which does not use any material such as pumps, machines and tools that are made in Rajkot. Giving examples such as Falcon Pump, Fieldmarshal, Angel Pump, Flowtech Engineering, Jalganga Pump, Silver Pup, Rotech Pump, Siddhi Engineers, Gujarat Forging, and Topland, the Prime Minister said that these products from Rajkot are making a mark in the country and the world.

“In the last two decades”, he said, “the export of engineering-related things from Rajkot has exceeded 5 thousand crore rupees.” He noted that the number of factories has more than doubled and the number of workers has also increased manifold. Due to the entire ecosystem, thousands of other people have also got employment here. Similarly, Morbi has also done a wonderful job. The Prime Minister informed that ceramic tiles from Morbi are famous all over the world. “More than 13 percent of the world’s ceramics are produced in Morbi alone”, he said. The Prime Minister informed that Morbi is also known as the Town of Export Excellence. “Be it walls, floors, bathrooms and toilets, they are incomplete without Morbi.” He informed that a ceramics park is being built in Morbi with an investment of 15 thousand crores. The Prime Minister concluded by complimenting the state government for its progressive industrial policy.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, Ex-Governor of Gujarat, Shri Vajubhai Vala, Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, and Members of Parliament, Shri Mohanbhai Kundariya and Shri Ramabhai Komariya were those present on the occasion among others.

Background

