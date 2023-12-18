PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,150 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,150 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today.

The projects include the inauguration of New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore among other railway projects. He flagged off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He also flagged off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works. He inaugurated green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than Rs 370 crores. Other key projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the strengthening and widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and the construction of residential buildings in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, two 200 and 150-bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police line and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at 9 locations and 132 KW substation built at Alaipur. He also launched the Unified Tourist Pass System under the Smart City Mission.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 6500 crores including an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around Rs 4000 crores, new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over Rs 1050 crores, widening of Varanasi-Bhadohi NH 731 B (Package-2) at a cost of over Rs 900 crores; 69 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 280 crores and various other health sector projects.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Varanasi for creating a Guinness World Record for lighting the most number of diyas during Dev Deepavali. Even though he was not present to experience the spectacle firsthand, the Prime Minister said that he was kept updated by those visiting Varanasi including foreign dignitaries and tourists and boasted about the pride he felt upon hearing the praises for Varanasi and its citizens. “I get immense pride when the work of Kashis’s citizen are showered with praise”, the Prime Minister said, adding that the dedication to the service of the land of Lord Mahadev can never be enough.

“UP prospers when Kashi prospers, and the country prospers when UP prospers”, the Prime Minister remarked, mentioning the same belief in the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth approximately Rs 20,000 crores. He mentioned water supply to villages of Varanasi, Critical Care Unit in BHU Trauma Center, roads, railways, airports, electricity, solar energy, Ganga Ghats and various other sectors, and said that it will further the pace of development in the region. He also mentioned flagging off the Kashi-Kanyakumari Tamil Sangamam Train yesterday evening, and the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, and Dohrighat-Mau MEMU trains which were flagged off today. The Prime Minister congratulated everyone for the development projects of today.

“Kashi along with the entire country is committed to the resolution of Viksit Bharat”, Prime Minister Modi said noting that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached thousands of villages and cities where crores of citizens are connecting with it. Shri Modi mentioned joining the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi and said that the VBSY Vans are being referred to as the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee Ki Gadi’ by the people. “Government aims to include all eligible citizens who are entitled to government schemes”, the Prime Minister said emphasizing that it is the government which is reaching out to the citizens and not the other way round. “Modi Ki Guarantee Ki Gadi is a super hit”, the Prime Minister said observing that thousands of beneficiaries who remained deprived earlier, have been connected with VBSY in Varanasi. He gave examples of benefits like Ayushman Cards, free ration cards, pucca houses, tapped water connections, and Ujjwala Gas connections which were availed during VBSY. “VBSY has instilled faith in the people more than anything else”, the Prime Minister said, observing that this belief has strengthened the resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister expressed immense satisfaction with the self-confidence of Anganwadi children and also appreciated his interaction with Smt Chanda Devi, a beneficiary and a Lakhpati Didi during his VBSY visit. Throwing light on his learning experience of the VBSY, the Prime Minister said, “VBSY is a traveling university for those working in the public domain.”

The Prime Minister dwelled on the benefits of the beautification of the city. Glory of Kashi as a center of faith and tourism is flourishing day by day, he said. Tourism is creating new avenues of jobs as more than 13 crore devotees have performed darshans at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after the renovation, he informed. He reminded the people about his exhortation from the ramparts of the Red Fort about visiting 15 domestic destinations before planning to go abroad. He expressed satisfaction that people are taking to domestic tourism. The Prime Minister listed steps for improving tourism facilities including Unified Tourist Pass System under the Smart City Mission and launch of tourist website ‘Kashi’ to provide information about the city. He also mentioned the commencement of renovation work on the Ganga Ghats, modern bus shelters, facilities at airport and railway station.

Elaborating on railways-related projects, PM Modi talked about dedicated eastern and western freight corridors, inauguration of New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur. The Prime Minister also expressed happiness on the commissioning of the 10000th railway engine manufactured in the local factory. He also noted the efforts of the double-engine government in the field of solar power. 800 MW solar power park in Chitrakoot is an example of our commitment to reliable power supply in UP, he said. Facilities in Deorai and Mirzapur will address the need for petroleum products in the state with regard to petrol diesel, bio-CNG and ethanol processing.

The Prime Minister stressed the development of Nari Shakti, Yuva Shatki, the farmers and the poor as a prerequisite to Viksit Bharat. “These are the only four castes for me, and strengthening them will strengthen the nation”, Shri Modi emphasized. With this belief, the Prime Minister said that the government has prioritized the welfare of farmers and mentioned schemes like PM Kisan Sammanidhi where Rs 30,000 crores have been transferred into bank accounts of farmers, Kisan Credit cards, emphasis on natural farming, and Kisan drones which will make spraying of fertilizers easier. He also touched upon Namo Drone Didi program where women associated with self-help groups will be provided training.

Referring to the upcoming modern Banas Dairy plant where Banas Dairy is investing more than Rs 500 crores and running a campaign to increase dairy livestock, PM Modi said that Banas Dairy will prove to be a boon for farmers of Banaras. Banas Dairy plants are already running in Lucknow and Kanpur. This year, Banas Dairy has paid more than one thousand crore rupees to the farmers of more than 4 thousand villages of UP. In the programme today, Banas Dairy deposited more than 100 crore rupees in the accounts of UP dairy farmers as dividends.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister reiterated that the stream of development in Varanasi will take the entire region to new heights. He pointed out that even though the area of Purvanchal had been neglected for decades, Modi is engaged in its service now with the blessing of Mahadev. Noting the advent of general elections in a few months, the Prime Minister said that Modi has guaranteed to make India the third largest economic power in the world in the third term. “If I am giving this guarantee to the country today, it is because of all of you, my family members of Kashi. You always stand by me, strengthening my resolutions”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Ministers from the Government of Uttar Pradesh were present on the occasion.

Background

In the last nine years, the Prime Minister has put a special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing the ease of living for the people living in Varanasi and adjoining regions. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects costing around Rs 19,150 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore. Other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

The Prime Minister flagged off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He also flagged off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

The Prime Minister inaugurated green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than Rs 370 crore. It will ease the traffic moment between the north and south parts of Varanasi city and will enhance visitors’ convenience. Further key projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the strengthening and widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and the construction of residential buildings in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Additionally, to cater for the housing needs of police personnel, two 200 and 150-bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police Line and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at 9 locations and 132 KW substation built at Alaipur were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Under the Smart City Mission, a website for detailed tourist information and the Unified Tourist Pass System was launched by the Prime Minister. The unified pass will provide single platform ticket booking for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Cruise, and Sarnath’s light and sound show, offering integrated QR code services.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 6500 crore. In order to increase the production of non-renewable energy resources, the Prime Minister laid the foundation of an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around Rs 4000 crores. To augment the petroleum supply chain, he will lay the foundation for the construction of a new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over Rs 1050 crores.

Other projects whose foundation stones were laid by Prime Minister include the widening of Varanasi-Bhadohi NH 731 B (Package-2) at a cost of over Rs 900 crores; 69 rural drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 280 crores; construction of 150-bed capacity Critical Care Unit in BHU Trauma Center; redevelopment work of 8 Ganga Ghats, construction work of Divyang residential secondary school among others.