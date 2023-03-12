PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation key development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects in Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka today. The projects include dedicating to the nation IIT Dharwad whose foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, the longest railway platform in the world at 1507m in length at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station which has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently, the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. He also laid the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, and Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled getting the opportunity to visit Hubbali earlier this year and highlighted the blessings showered upon him by the people who came out to welcome him. Recalling his visits to Karnataka in the past few years from Bengaluru to Belgavi, Kalburagi to Shivamoga, and Mysuru to Tumkuru, the Prime Minister said that he is indebted to the overwhelming love and affection shown by the Kannadigas and also underlined that the government will work towards fulfilling the needs of the people by making their lives easier, creating many employment opportunities for the youth, empowering the women of the region as a way of repayment. “The double-engine government of Karnataka strives for the complete development of every district, village and hamlet of the state with utmost honesty”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that for centuries, Dharwad has been a gateway between Malenadu and Bayalu Seeme regions which has welcomed everyone with open heart and enriched itself by learning from everyone. Therefore, “Dharwad did not remain just a gateway but became a reflection of the dynamism of Karnataka and India” , the Prime Minister said. Dharwad is known as the cultural capital of Karnataka known for its literature and music. The Prime Minister paid tribute to cultural doyens from Dharwad.

The Prime Minister mentioned his Mandya visit earlier in the day. He said that the new Benguluru Mysuru expressway will pave the way to take the software hub identity of Karnataka even further. Similarly, the Prime Minister said , many development projects were either dedicated or their foundation stones were laid in Belagavi. He also mentioned Shivamogga Kuvempu Airport. He said these projects along with the projects of today are scripting a new development story of Karnataka.

“The new campus of IIT in Dharwad will facilitate quality education while nurturing young minds for a better tomorrow”, the Prime Minister said. He underlined that the new IIT campus is scripting a new chapter in the history of Karnataka’s development journey. He noted the high tech facilities of the Dharwad IIT campus and stated that it will act as a source of inspiration which will take the institution to the same heights as other leading institutions of the world. Highlighting that the IIT Dharwad campus is a prime example of the ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ (i.e achievement by resolutions) spirit of the present government, the Prime Minister recalled laying its foundation stone in February 2019 and expressed happiness on its completion within a span of 4 years, even though many hurdles came along the way owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. “From laying foundation stones to inaugurating projects, the double-engine government works at a constant speed”, the Prime Minister continued, “We believe in the resolve of inaugurating the same projects whose foundations stones are laid by us.”

The Prime Minister lamented the thought process of yesteryears that expansion of quality education institutions will lead to dilution of their brand. This thinking led to massive loss for the young generation and new India is leaving this way of thinking behind, he said. “Good education should reach everywhere, to everyone. Larger number of quality institutions will ensure the reach of good education to more people”, he added. That is why, he continued, that the number of quality institutions is constantly increasing in India during the last 9 years. Number of AIIMS has tripled, 250 medical colleges have been opened in just the last 9 years compared to 380 medical colleges in the seven decades after Independence. Many new IIM and IIT came up during these 9 years.

The Prime Minister said that 21st century India is moving ahead by modernizing its cities. He said Hubballi-Dharwad was included in the smart city project and many smart projects have been dedicated today. “Technology, infrastructure and smart governance will take the Hubballi-Dharwad region to new heights”, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the trust that the people of Karnataka have on Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research which is serving in Benguluru, Mysuru and Kalburgi. Now a third branch’s foundation stone was laid in Hubballi today.

Highlighting that the central and state governments are working together to provide clean drinking water to Dharwad and its surrounding areas, the Prime Minister informed that the foundation stone for a scheme worth more than 1,000 crore rupees has been laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission where water from Renuka Sagar reservoir and Malaprabha river will be brought to more than 1.25 lakh houses through taps. He also informed that the people of the entire district will avail the benefits when the new water treatment plant will be ready in Dharwad. The Prime Minister also touched upon the Tuparihalla Flood Damage Control Project whose foundation stone has also been laid today and stated that it will reduce the damage caused by floods in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed delight that Karnataka has reached another milestone in terms of connectivity as the Siddharoodha Swamiji Station now has the largest platform in the world. He underlined that it is not just any record or extension of a platform but it is forwarding the thinking which gives priority to infrastructure development. He also noted that the electrification of Hosapete – Hubbali – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station reinforce this vision. The Prime Minister informed that coal is transported for industries on a large scale through this route and after the electrification of this line, the dependence on diesel will reduce thereby protecting the environment in the process. The Prime Minister underlined that these efforts will speed up the economic development of the region and promote tourism at the same time.

“Better and advanced infrastructure is not only good to look at but also makes the lives of people easier”, the Prime Minister remarked. Highlighting the difficulties faced by people of all communities and ages due to lack of better roads and hospitals, the Prime Minister noted that every citizen of the country is reaping the benefits of advanced infrastructure being developed across the nation. He gave examples of students, farmers and the middle class who are making use of better connectivity to reach their destinations. Throwing light on the work done towards modernizing infrastructure in the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that the network of roads in villages has more than doubled through the PM Sadak Yojana, and the National Highway network has increased by more than 55%. He also informed that the number of airports in the country has more than doubled in the last 9 years.

The Prime Minister said that before India was not that prominent in the world of Internet. Today India is among the most powerful digital economies. This happened because the government made the cheap Internet available and took it to villages. “On an average, 2.5 lakh broadband connections were given every day in the last 9 years”, he informed. “This speed is coming in the development of infra because today, infrastructure is being built according to the needs of the country. Earlier, rail and road projects were announced after weighing the political profit and loss. We have come up with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan for the entire country. So that wherever there is a need in the country, infrastructure can be built at a fast pace”, he added.

Referring to the unprecedented focus on social infrastructure, the Prime Minister remembered the days of scarcity in the critical areas of housing,toilets, cooking gas, hospitals and drinking etc. He elaborated how these areas have been addressed and all these facilities are being made available. “Today we are giving all the resources to the youth to realize their resolutions in the next 25 years”, he said.

Highlighting the contributions of Lord Basaveshwara, the Prime Minister mentioned the establishment of Anubhav Mandapam as most important among many contributions and noted that this democratic system is studied all over the world. He recalled inaugurating the statue of Lord Basaveshwara in London. However, the Prime Minister said, it is unfortunate that India’s democracy was questioned in London itself. “The roots of India’s democracy are drawn from our centuries-old history. No power in the world can harm India’s democratic traditions”, the Prime Minister remarked. “Despite this”, the Prime Minister continued, “some people are constantly putting India’s democracy in the dock. Such people are insulting Lord Basaveshwara and the people of Karnataka and the country. He warned the people of Karnataka to stay alert from such people.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister emphasized taking Karnataka’s identity tech-future of India further. “Karnataka is the engine of hitech India’, the Prime Minister said as he stressed the need for a double-engine government to power this hitech engine of the state.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basvara Bommai, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi, and Ministers from Karnataka Government were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister dedicated IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crores, the institute currently offers a 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and PhD programs.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.

The Prime Minister dedicated the electrification of the Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of the Hosapete station to boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs. 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transforming the town into a futuristic urban centre.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region. In order to further augment water supply in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1040 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 150 crores. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves the construction of retaining walls and embankments.