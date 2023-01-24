PM Narendra Modi lauds winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery. 11 children from across the country under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees include 6 boys and 5 girls, belonging to 11 States and UTs.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said:

“Had an excellent interaction with those who have been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.”

“Proud of Aadithya Suresh, who has shown remarkable resilience. He was diagnosed with a bone disorder but he is not one to have a low morale. He pursued singing and is now a talented singer. He has performed in over 500 programmes.”

“M. Gauravi Reddy is a prolific dancer. She has been performing at various programmes and is very passionate about Indian culture. Delighted that she has been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.”

“My young friend Sambhab Mishra is a very creative youngster. He has numerous articles to his credit and is also the recipient of prestigious fellowships. I congratulate him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.”

“Shreya Bhattacharjee, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee, is a tabla artist who has a record for playing the Tabla for the longest duration. She has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. Had a very good interaction with her.”

“I am proud of Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, who jumped into a river and saved a woman from drowning. He displayed great bravery and fearlessness. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

“The phenomenally talented Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his strides in innovation. He has been working on developing a cost effective technology for ensuring clean water.”

“Celebrating innovation among the youth! Rishi Shiv Prasanna is passionate about developing Apps. He is equally interested in science as well as popularising it among the youth. Happy to have met this Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner today.”

“Youngsters like Anoushka Jolly have shown remarkable compassion and innovation. She is diligently working on an App and other online programmes to spread awareness against bullying. Glad that she is now a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee.”

“We are committed to popularising different sports and emphasising fitness. Hanaya Nisar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee who has represented India in various martial arts competitions. She has won various laurels. Proud of her accomplishments.”

“Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire won immense admiration for his success in the 2022 National Games. He is a powerhouse of talent when it comes to Mallakhamb. I congratulate him for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him the very best for his upcoming endeavours.”

“Meet Kumari Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi, a distinguished chess player and now, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee. Her successes in chess have made her shine in various competitions globally. Her accomplishments will certainly inspire upcoming chess players.”