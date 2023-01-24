PM Narendra Modi extends warm welcome to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended warm welcome to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is on a State visit to India from 24-26 January 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. President Sisi, who is on his second State Visit to India, will also be the Chief Guest on India’s 74th Republic Day.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial”

