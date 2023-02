The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has praised the efforts of Coal India team to transform 30 hostile barren lands into a beautiful eco-tourism destination of 1610 Hectares, which is being visited not only by the people but also winged tourists.

Responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve, the Prime Minister said;

“Commendable effort to further sustainable growth and eco-tourism.”