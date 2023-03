The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has praised the efforts of women of the self-help group from Khadki village of Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh to ensure tap connection to every house. Shri Modi called it an example for whole country.

Responding to a tweet by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“बुरहानपुर में नारी शक्ति का यह प्रयास देशभर के लिए एक मिसाल है।”