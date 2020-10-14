PM Narendra Modi interacts with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Telangana Chief Minister, Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Y S Jaganmohan Reddy regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall.

“Spoke to Telangana CM KCR Garu and AP CM YS Jagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue and relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains”, the Prime Minister said,

