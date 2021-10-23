PM Narendra Modi interacts with domestic vaccine manufacturers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the domestic vaccine manufacturers at Lok Kalyan Marg today.

Prime Minister praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers, which has resulted in the country crossing the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations, and said that they have played a big role in the success story of India. He appreciated their hard work and confidence given by them during the pandemic.

Prime Minister exhorted that the country needs to institutionalise the best practises learnt during the last one and a half years, and said that this is an opportunity to modify our practises, in tune with the global standards. He said that the entire world is looking up to India, in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive. He also said that the vaccine manufacturers should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.

The domestic vaccine manufacturers appreciated the vision and dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister in providing continuous guidance and support towards the development of the vaccines. They also praised the never before seen collaboration between government and industry, and applauded the regulatory reforms, simplified procedures, timely approvals, and forthcoming and supportive nature of the government throughout this endeavour. They noted that had the country been following old norms, there would have been considerable delay and we would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now.

Mr. Adar Poonawala praised the regulatory reforms brought out by the government. Mr. Cyrus Poonawalla praised the leadership of the Prime Minister throughout the course of the pandemic. Dr. Krishna Ella thanked the Prime Minister for having taken Covaxin, and for the continuous support and motivation during its development. Mr. Pankaj Patel thanked the Prime Minister for talking about the DNA based vaccine in the UN General Assembly. Ms. Mahima Datla commended the vision of the Prime Minister which helped the country attain the vaccination milestone. Dr. Sanjay Singh talked about the importance of innovation and backward integration in the field of vaccine development. Mr. Satish Reddy appreciated the collaboration between government and industry throughout this endeavour. Dr. Rajesh Jain praised the continuous communication by the government throughout the pandemic.

The interaction was attended by Mr. Cyrus Poonawalla & Mr. Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India; Dr. Krishna Ella & Ms. Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Mr. Pankaj Patel & Dr. Shervil Patel, Zydus Cadila; Ms. Mahima Datla & Mr. Narender Mantela, Biological E. Ltd; Dr. Sanjay Singh & Mr Satish Ramanlal Mehta, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd; Mr. Satish Reddy & Mr. Deepak Sapra, Dr. Reddy’s Lab and Dr. Rajesh Jain & Mr. Harshit Jain, Panacea Biotec Ltd. Union Health Minister, MoS Health and MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers were also present during the interaction.