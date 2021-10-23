MCL touches new high of 5.56 lakh tonne coal despatch

Sambalpur: Continually raising the bar in coal supply to consumers, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) touched a new high with despatch of 5.56 lakh tonne coal to consumers on Friday, maintaining the average daily supply during the current month above 5.21 lakh tonne.

This is a historic peak, living up to the expectations of the nation during the increased coal demand.

Refining its strategy in coordination with Railway authorities to maximize the coal supplies, MCL successfully exceeded the off-take target of 5.25 lakh tonne.

The company has also recorded the highest ever despatch of 4.45 lakh tonne to the power producers. A total 99 railway rakes and 18 MGR rakes were loaded, besides despatch of 1.56 lakh tonne through road.

Appreciating the feat, Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, said, “I congratulate all my Area General Managers, Team M&S and departments at headquarters for the close coordination to maximise supplies from the company,”.

Reiterating that MCL has sufficient coal to replenish consumers’ stock, the CMD said the company would continue with its efforts to ensure maximum coal to the consumers.

The leading coal producer, MCL supplies about 20 per cent coal to the consumers across the country.

To further enhance coal dispatch capacity and rapid movement of dry fuel to consumers, the company is aggressively implementing FMC (First Mile Connectivity) projects with capital outlay of Rs 3,600 crore by 2024.

During the current financial year, MCL supplied over 92 million tonnes of dry fuel to consumers, registering a growth of 21% over last year.