PM Narendra Modi greets people on the occasion Rath Yatra

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Shri Modi has also shared a video of his views on the importance of Yatra in Indian culture, from recent Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness.

Sharing what I had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a Yatra in our culture during the recent #MannKiBaat.”