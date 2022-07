New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.”