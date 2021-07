New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has greeted the CRPF personnel on the Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force’s Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable”.