New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended best wishes to the wrestler, Divya for winning Bronze medal in Women’s 68 KG wrestling at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“India’s wrestlers are outstanding and this is clearly reflecting in the CWG. Proud of @DivyaWrestler for winning a Bronze. This achievement will be cherished for generations to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours.