New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. Modi has also shared a video in which he had expressed his views on the importance of Chartered Accountants in the field of Economics.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy.”