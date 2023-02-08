PM Narendra Modi congratulates winners as well as the participants of Unity in Creativity contest

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the winners as well as the participants of Unity in Creativity contest organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in year 2021.

More than 5 lakh people from across the country enthusiastically participated in the contest, out of which 272 winners has been selected. Ministry of Culture has awarded them for their creativity. The Grand Finale of the contest was organised at Nehru Park in Delhi.

Responding to the series of tweets by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“अद्भुत रचनात्मकता से भरी देशभक्ति की इस भावना ने #UnityInCreativity की एक नई मिसाल पेश की है। जिस प्रकार लाखों देशवासियों ने इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी की, वो हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। विजेताओं के साथ ही सभी प्रतिभागियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।”