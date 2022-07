New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”